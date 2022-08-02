Mateusz Bogusz eyes return to action

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz hopes to be back in training in a month’s time after suffering a horror injury in January.

The Pole was in fine form at loan club Ibiza before an anterior cruciate ligament rupture put paid to his progress at the Spanish side.

Since undergoing surgery in London, the 20-year-old has been completing his rehabilitation at Thorp Arch – and it’s all going to plan.

"Everything is going as it should," he said.

"I am practically at the end of rehabilitation. In four or five weeks I should be back in training with the team.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Mateusz Bogusz of Leeds United warms up during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Hull City at Elland Road on September 16, 2020 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

“Initially, the doctors assumed that I would need nine months for treatment.

“However, everything healed without complications, as was the case with rehabilitation.

“It is very likely that I will close the topic in seven months and will be training normally at the beginning of September."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Charlie Cresswell of Millwall during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Stoke City at The Den on July 30, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Whites loanee beams after debut romp

Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell was speechless after scoring two goals on his debut for loan club Millwall.

After making five Premier League appearances last term, the 19-year-old has signed a season-long loan deal with the Championship side.

The former young Whites captain promised more to Lions fans after he bagged both goals as Millwall claimed a 2-0 opening day victory over Stoke City.

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: James McAtee of Manchester City U21 reacts during the Papa John's EFL Trophy Group match between Rotherham United and Manchester City U21 at AESSEAL New York Stadium on October 26, 2021 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"This is only the start,” Cresswell said.

"I'm lost for words really.

"To come out here and perform on a stage like this, I'm just buzzing that I got the opportunity to come out and do that.

"But to have topped it out with two goals, I'm just speechless to be fair, can't get my head around it."

Leeds United target discusses terms with Championship club

Leeds United transfer target James McAtee is close to a loan move to Sheffield United, according to Football League World.

The highly-rated Manchester City youngster made his Premier League debut last season and also appeared in the Champions League.

After lifting the Premier League 2 Division 1 trophy, McAtee has attracted interest from several clubs this summer – including Leeds, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest.