A January anterior cruciate ligament tear in his left knee, suffered while on loan with Ibiza, forced the 20-year-old to undergo surgery in February and he has been in rehabilitation ever since.

In an interview with the Polish FA, Bogusz revealed that he could be back in full training in a month.

"Everything is going as it should," he said.

"I am practically at the end of rehabilitation. In four or five weeks I should be back in training with the team. Initially, the doctors assumed that I would need nine months for treatment. However, everything healed without complications, as was the case with rehabilitation. It is very likely that I will close the topic in seven months and will be training normally at the beginning of September."

Bogusz had his surgery in London but has been working his way back to fitness at Thorp Arch.

He joined the club in 2019 from Polish side Ruch Chorzów and won a league title with Carlos Coberan's Under 23s before signing a new three-year deal in August 2020.

A loan spell with Spanish Segunda División side Logroñés followed and he was sent out again last season, this time to Ibiza in the same division.

ROUTE BACK - Leeds United's Mateusz Bogusz is nearing the end of his rehabilitation following a serious knee injury sustained on loan at Ibiza. Pic: Getty

Bogusz is aware that clubs in Spain and elsewhere are keen on taking him on a temporary basis again this season but says the decision lies with Leeds and is yet to be taken.

"I heard that there are loan offers in the club, including from Spain and other countries," he said.

"I was very surprised when I found out how many clubs are interested in me. Everything will depend on Leeds. I've heard rumors that they want to keep me because there's a new coach and he'll want to take a look at me. First, I want to go back to normal training. Then we will talk and decide where I will play in the fall."

Although he's not able to contribute as Leeds begin their Premier League season and the Under 21s start life in the PL2 second tier, Bogusz is being made to feel a part of things by Jesse Marsch at Thorp Arch, for now.

"We first met in the parking lot right after my surgery, when I came to the club for rehabilitation," said the youngster.