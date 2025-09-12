Unlike Leeds United, Saturday's hosts Fulham have no fresh injury concerns but both clubs are dealing with the fallout from respective but very different deadline day disappointments.

The Whites' transfer deadline day was essentially defined by Fulham, who decided at some point during the day that they would in fact not sell Harry Wilson to Leeds. That was the one bit of business Leeds were focused on and when their hopes of putting in a deal sheet to try and finalise a last-minute move were dashed, that ended their summer transfer business completely. Owners 49ers Enterprises faced a backlash from supporters who were unhappy at not getting the final attacker or attackers that manager Daniel Farke said he wanted.

As for the Cottagers, their situation was almost the inverse of what transpired at Leeds. Where the Whites did significant business across the entire window, bringing in 10 new faces, Fulham had made just one transfer prior to deadline day. Goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte arrived to bolster Silva's options between the posts in a free transfer. And amid Silva's public declarations of frustration over a 'passive' approach to the window, Fulham finally came to life in the market on deadline day. A £22m move for Chelsea man Tyrique George collapsed but they did get Samuel Chukwueze, Kevin, and Jonah Kusi-Asare through the door.

Chukwueze was a season-long loan from AC Milan that came with an option to buy, Kevin cost a club record £34.6m and they took 18-year-old forward Jonah Kusi-Asare on loan from Bayern Munich. It was pointed out by Leeds managing director Robbie Evans after deadline day that Fulham had signed ‘85 million euros worth of wingers .’

Which fanbase could claim to be most aggrieved is very much up for debate but both clubs have expressed satisfaction at retaining key players.

Where Farke was diplomatic in the extreme, insisting he would not say a bad word or complain about the transfer work but simply do his best with what he had, his opposite number attempted to appease supporters a little more and yet again admitted to his own personal frustration.

"I understand if the fans are emotional, if they weren't happy, to maybe expect something [more]," he said on Friday. "I understand the frustration. We signed three players. Jonah is very young, from a top club. I understand some of the fans' reactions because they saw our team do what we did in the last three seasons, so, so well. Always trying to improve. It was the time to see a certain type of ambition. As a manager, I understand their frustrations. It's been our story, we were the team that spends less - net spend. We are the team at the bottom in terms of spending in the Premier League. I will make the players progress, grow. The team have been brave so far this season, we will try to do that again tomorrow."

Quite how their contrasting deadline days and windows overall will play into Saturday's encounter at Craven Cottage remains to be seen but as Farke pointed out in his press conference Fulham still have a wealth of options and Premier League talent at their disposal. What's more, the hosts are not dealing with an injury situation quite like Leeds who have lost first-choice goalkeeper Lucas Perri to a quad strain and face late decisions on Joel Piroe and Lukas Nmecha. Both Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka will also be assessed for their readiness to travel having sat out recently with MCL problems.

Silva said: "Today we had all the players with us. They all look like they're going to be in contention. Most of them played [for their countries in the break] which is good to play minutes. No fresh injuries. Playing at the Cottage is important for us, we want to make it a fortress. Finally, we have the stadium full, and we need the fans behind us. With our quality, we have the conditions to win the game."