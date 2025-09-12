A play about a Leeds United fan will form part of an exhibition in honour of a Thorp Arch academy player and fashion designer who died in 2022.

Joshua Van Leader was a talented Leeds-born goalkeeper who played for Leeds City Boys before joining Leeds United and spending five years in the academy. He moved to America for a football scholarship at York College before joining Tennessee Wesleyan College. He later represented semi-professional outfits Georgia Revolutions in Atlanta and Adelaide Rangers in Australia.

His love of art and fashion led him to a third Stateside scholarship, this time at the Academy of Art in San Francisco where he combined his footballing ability with his studies. Head injuries and concussions led him to stop playing and a chest operation in America left him suffering constant pain. That, and a mental health battle, saw him return to his home city where he continued with his artwork and got a studio at East Street Arts. He wrote books and poetry and before his death was in the process of making a documentary about his mental health struggles in order to help others.

His dad Mark Leader is project leader of the JVL organisation which has been putting on the 'Inspire to Inspire' exhibition this summer to showcase the former footballer's artistic works. It has been taking place at New York Square since July 8 and will run to September 30. Mark said: “It’s a free exhibition and everyone is welcome. Leeds holds a special place in our hearts as this is where Joshua was born and returned to later as an adult, amongst so many family and friends in the local area that helped shape his very personal and caring character. We hope that by sharing Joshua’s portfolio of work with the local community, in a space where mental health is discussed openly and honestly, we can create a transformative space - where art, nature and mental health advocacy intersect.”

As part of the exhibition, Inside Elland Road podcast co-host and playwright Chris O'Connor was asked by Mark to put on a new version of a play he wrote nine years ago called The Life and Soul, which is about male mental health.

Chris said: "It's part of an exhibition for a young man, Joshua Van Leader, who sadly took his own life. He was a wonderful person, a great human being, also an amazing artist, an amazing poet, and he did a lot to help other people's mental health. So his dad approached me about putting on a play I did called The Life and Soul. It's about a Leeds United fan basically struggling with mental health and it's all set in a pub. There's one showing on Tuesday September 23, which is actually fully booked now. So we've added in another day - Friday September 26 at 6pm."

The play wil take place at the commercial space in Moda at New York Square next to Leeds Playhouse and tickets are available online HERE.