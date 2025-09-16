If Leeds United are to avoid relegation then it will likely be down to defensive stability, rather than attacking flair. After four games, Daniel Farke’s side have an acceptable four points but they have scored just one goal, and even that was a penalty for Lukas Nmecha in last month’s 1-0 win over Everton.

Farke admitted recently that after not getting the attacking quality he wanted, his 2025/26 Leeds team will look different to those of 2024/25 or 2023/24, with free-flowing attacking football not as common a sight inside Elland Road. Survival this year will be brought by grit, determination and organisation.

But it can be done, and Leeds fans who were around during the George Graham years know that all too well having seen their side survive comfortably with well under a goal-per-game average. Below, the YEP takes a look at those to have retained their Premier League status without firing on all cylinders.

Wimbledon - 1997/98 Goals Scored: 34 | Final league position: 15th

Everton - 2022/23 Goals Scored: 34 | Final league position: 17th

Brighton and Hove Albion - 2017/18 Goals Scored: 34 | Final league position: 15th

Sunderland 2008/09 Goals Scored: 34 | Final league position: 16th

Wigan Athletic - 2008/09 Goals Scored: 34 | Final league position: 11th

Wigan Athletic - 2007/08 Goals Scored: 34 | Final league position: 14th