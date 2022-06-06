Kalvin Phillips sets England target

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has said that a solid defence will be enough to get England a result against Germany.

The Three Lions will travel to Munich for the Nations League match on Tuesday night hoping to recover from the disappointment suffered against Hungary at the weekend.

Phillips played just 11 minutes on Saturday as Gareth Southgate's side were defeated 1-0 by a nation who haven't claimed a win over England since 1962.

After the shock defeat, Phillips said he believes England know what they need to get the better of their next opponents.

"I think, even the performance, it opens ours eyes," Phillips said.

England and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Laurence Griffiths.

"We know that it's not going to a breeze whenever we go to the World Cup or the next few games.

"We know we're going to come up against difficult teams, who are going to defend well against us.

"I think Germany are the total opposite. They're going to attack us and try and get in behind us and create a lot of chances.

"As long as we defend well I don't think we've got a problem."

New York City FC striker Valentin Castellanos.

Former United midfielder assesses Whites' transfer window so far

Ex-Leeds United midfielder David Prutton is pleased with the way his former club are approaching the summer transfer window.

Following a difficult season blighted by injury, the club acted quickly to secure a long term transfer target, Brenden Aaronson, within days of the Whites' successful securing of their Premier League status.

New Leeds United signing Brenden Aaronson. Pic: LUFC.

United have also been strongly linked with Aaronson's former team-mate, RB Salzburg defender Rasmus Kristensen, and the YEP understands that Leeds are additionally seeking a back-up goalkeeper and striker.

Ahead of the opening of the transfer window on Friday, Prutton gives his assessment of Leeds' early business in his latest.

"The activity so far is a good start from the sounds of the ages of the players and the lineage of the players," Prutton writes.

"There will be some very thorough research going into all of this and I hope this stands Leeds in good stead because the Whites were sailing way, way, way too close to the wind come the end of last season before sealing final-day survival.

"Kristensen is a Danish international right-back and there are reports of Leeds getting him for around £10m.

"That standard of a player, an international player, is absolutely imperative.

"If you are looking to upgrade what your squad is then looking at full internationals is definitely the type of pool that Leeds have got to be swimming in."

Whites eye MLS bagsman

Leeds United are one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing New York City FC forward Valentín Castellanos, according to 90Min.

The Argentinian has scored 44 goals in 103 appearances since joining the American side in 2019.