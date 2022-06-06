The right-back is one of the Whites’ priority targets and they now appear favourites for his signature, despite him initially seeming set for a move to Dortmund. Although he is currently in the Danish international camp for a quartet of games, the YEP understands Leeds may not need to wait until those fixtures are completed to finalise a deal.

If Leeds complete the £10m deal it will be a second successful swoop on Jesse Marsch’s former club Salzburg and another key addition in what could be an extensive summer rebuild, after the £25m signing of Brenden Aaronson.

Kristensen came off the bench in the second half of Denmark’s come-from-behind Nations League victory over France on Friday night.

“It’s insanely cool to beat the reigning world champions at the Stade de France,” he told Bold.

“It’s crazy. It’s actually completely insane.”

The subject of a possible switch from the Austrian Bundesliga to the Premier League was naturally broached with the 24-year-old but he remained tight lipped on his personal situation, insisting he has not spoken to Leeds or his agent in the ‘last few days.’

“It may be that he’s waiting to tell me something so I can stay focused on the national team these days,” said the defender.

“I have asked to be barred from getting information until I have to make a choice.”

Whether or not Kristensen is genuinely in the dark over his proximity to an Elland Road move, he’s well aware of Leeds and how significant for his career Premier League involvement would be.

When asked if he had been Googling the Whites in the past few days he responded: “No, not the last few days, but I do not need to google Leeds United to know about that club.

“There is both a former teammate and my former coach who has switched to them. It is a huge club, a traditional club. It is the world’s best league, and it will be huge to get a foot in there.”

