Leeds United return to action this weekend when they face Crystal Palace in the capital.

The Whites managed to hold on for a point with 10 men against Aston Villa last time out, and they face another tough test against Patrick Vieira’s men this weekend.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest headlines surrounding Elland Road.

Forshaw on VAR

Leeds star Adam Forshaw believes VAR should be scrapped as the Premier League continues to get to grips with the technology.

The midfielder told the Daily Mail: “I’d get rid of VAR. Most of the lads would. It gets you more infuriated because there’s something there that is meant to be black and white for you and it’s not.

“So you would rather still go off opinion. You are still getting decisions wrong when there is the technology. It’s embarrassing.”

Forshaw injury

Speaking of Forshaw, it seems the midfielder will remain out for the trip to Palace.

The midfielder missed the visit of Aston Villa with a twisted ankle, and he looks set to remain out for this weekend.

Forshaw has struggled with injury issues in the last couple of years, and there doesn’t seem to be any let-up as he battles for fitness.

Mudryk interest

Leeds are said to be interested in a move for Ukrainian talent Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Mudryk continues to impress for Shakhtar Donetsk as they continue to catch the eye in the Champions League.

According to This is Futbol:, Leeds have a solid chance of landing the in-demand forward, who is reportedly being eyed by the likes of Everton, Newcastle and West Ham.

It has also been claimed by TeamTalk that Leeds have sent scouts to watch Mudryk in action recently.

