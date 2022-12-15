Leeds United fans will be counting down the days until their side returns to club action after Christmas. The Whites have spent around a month on the sidelines, at least in terms of competitive action, and they will finally return three days after Christmas, when they face champions Manchester City.

In the meantime, Jesse Marsch’s men will take on Real Sociedad and AS Monaco in home friendlies, and they will be hoping to regain match fitness ahead of their return to competitive action. Leeds will also be preparing for the January transfer window, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and headlines surrounding Elland Road.

Hall latest

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has opened up on George Hall amid transfer links with Leeds United.

“We’re delighted with his progress,” Eustace told BBC Radio WM, as relayed by BBC Sport. “He’s a top young player. But all I want to do is to keep on developing George in the right way, which I think we have done so far.

“For me, George Hall is one of the top young players in the league. He’s a very effective player whether he starts or we have him coming off the bench. He’s only just turned 18 – and he’s got an opportunity to showcase himself here. We don’t want George Hall going anywhere.”

Fresneda links

Leeds are already said to have made a move to sign Valladolid star Iván Fresneda. According to Diario AS, the Whites are chasing a deal for the full-back as they look to add more quality to the left side, in particular, Pascal Struijk has had to fill in on that side amid Junior Firpo’s injury struggles.