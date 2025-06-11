Leeds United fans are 'feeling the burn' as the 120-mile Gary Speed Walk takes its toll on day three of the epic journey.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the more minor issues like sunburn and fatigue, to serious blisters and injuries that have forced a couple of walkers to stop, the group of more than 70 Whites fans and one Newcastle United supporter are well and truly suffering for their fundraising.

The goal of the walk, a Square Ball idea that began in 2022, is to raise £50,000 for Andy's Man Club, a mental health charity that began in Halifax and has spread around the country setting up groups for men to talk about their lives and challenges. This is the third walk of its kind in honour of Elland Road hero Speed, but for Dave Pearson it's a new adventure and one he wasn't planning on undertaking even two weeks ago. He's one of three Leeds fans to give their accounts to the YEP on a day that saw the walkers set off from Scotch Corner on their way to Thirsk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Pearson

"I'm known as new Dave to the group. A week and a half ago I got a text from Joe, Simon and Michael about joining. Jumped at the opportunity. Joe and Simon are veterans now, this is their third time and they tried to prepare me as best as possible. It's day three now and the feet are pretty banged up. Had a lot of 'feetment' as we like to call it, from the wonderful Katie, who's getting me through it. One thing I've noticed on joining this fantastic group of people is just the togetherness, the camaraderie of pulling everybody through it.

“Unfortunately we've lost a couple of walkers through injuries, but the support they get, pats on the back and they're gonna make every effort to be there on Friday to do that last leg. I'm doing it with two of my best friends, we've been friends for 20 years. Determined to finish this. The amount of money we're going to hopefully raise and we already have done so far and probably most importantly is getting the word out on Andy's man Club to anybody that wasn't aware. And even if they're not needing it now it's something that they could use in the future. There's too many stories that are just devastating so if doing this is helpful in anyway, every painful step and every mile is worth it."

Joe Edwards

"A lot of us really feeling the burn today in the legs and on our balding heads as well. The Square Ball fanbase, obviously predominantly balding men, so plenty of factor 50 going around. Some quite painful looking injuries as well. Some people have had to drop out, unfortunately, but the group is very supportive of each other. We're all getting each other through it. Great group to be a part of. You do get to know the backs of people's calves more than their faces from just trudging behind them all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The scenery has really changed for the better today, walking through some nice country lanes and fields, plus lots of wildlife and locals who are always happy to ask about what we're doing and donate to Andy's Man Club. Looking forward to lunch today, because that's the halfway point of the walk so that'll be really motivational. Of course, lunch times are always difficult, because you have to try and eat your sandwich while people are wafting their blisters in your face. At the halfway point all eyes will be on day five - there'll be plenty of tears crossing the finish line, I'm sure.

“It's probably the most difficult thing I've ever done in my life. But spirits are high as well. Today got off to a good start, actually, because I directed the group about half a mile in the wrong direction coming out of the hotel, took a right instead of a left, just getting the extra steps in. If anyone could donate an extra few quid, just to make me feel a bit better about that, that would be much appreciated."

Simon Moriarty

"This is my third Square Ball charity walk. I only actually joined the first one at the very last minute because a friend of ours had to drop out the week before. But it's been a pleasure to be part of all three. That first one was definitely the most difficult, just because I was so unprepared, it makes such a big difference just learning from experience and knowing what to put on your feet. This walk is obviously the biggest challenge yet, but it's been great. Even when we're pretty far from Leeds, and obviously in the territory of other big clubs, it's been really nice to still get support from the locals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn't think of a more appropriate way for us to raise money for supporting men's mental health and the importance of talking to each other than doing this walk. There are so many parallels, like everyone is going through pain and struggle, and most of it is hidden. There are a lot of people you see walking along very confidently, great stride. And you watch them and you think they're absolutely smashing it, they must not be suffering the way I am. And the only way to actually find out is when you sit down and talk to them, and you ask them how they're getting on, and then they tell you about the agony they're going through. Often you find out it's worse than your own, and you would just have absolutely no idea from watching them walk. If you'll excuse the pun, perhaps it's only when you bear your soul to another that they can really see the struggle that you're going through, and feel able to help you. And then, on the other hand, it just makes you feel so much better when other people are asking you about yours and you can tell them. Then you get other people like me, who probably look like they're visibly struggling, but they're actually not doing that badly. They're just bad at walking. I don't know how that ties into the analogy, but as a fair-skinned bald man myself, it's not just my feet I need to worry about. I brought a lot of sun cream with me, but quite typically, I managed to burn on the first day when we didn't even see the sun once and I was bright red by the end of it.

“Another thing this walking group brings around to you is the importance of football when it comes to things like men's mental health, just having a community with a shared interest. I remember in lockdown how difficult that was, and then when we were allowed to go to one another's houses to watch the final run in of Bielsa's promotion season, Joe and Dave, who are on the walk with me, we went around each other's houses and watched those wins and were incredibly over emotional. And you know, it's just that release and that relief after those difficult months, just all the sweeter to be able to share that with people. Just can really get through those difficult times."

For donations and information visit www.garyspeedwalk.com