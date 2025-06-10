Day two of the Gary Speed Walk is complete after a group of 70 Leeds United fans made their way from Durham to Scotch Corner, via Darlington.

The walkers are hoping to raise £50,000 for mental health charity Andy’s Man Club and set out from Newcastle United’s St James’ Park on Monday. Their final destination is Leeds United’s Elland Road ground, where they will be greeted by a club-sponsored welcome reception on Friday.

This is the third walk of its kind after the 2022 and 2023 editions that saw them walk from North Wales and Everton’s Goodison Park ground respectively, ending up at Elland Road both times. Fanzine and podcast outfit The Square Ball came up with the idea both to honour Speed’s memory and raise awareness and funds for a worthwhile cause.

Jonny Wood is one of those doing the walk again this year and speaking on day two of the 2025 event he explained why it means so much to him and his family. “I'm here with my wife, Debi and daughter Regan. We've flown in from Spain to take part in the walk. My story is that I've suffered from mental health problems all my life. I'm a Leeds United fan, and I love The Square Ball. Three years ago in January on my birthday my wife said to me ‘congratulations, you're walking 92 miles across the Pennines with 100 like minded people, but before that, you've got four months of purgatory where you've got to get yourself into shape for the walk...happy birthday.

“But in actual fact, it's been absolutely brilliant. During the training, which was really hard, of course, I lost weight, my mental health improved, and the kids told me that I've become even less miserable, except when Leeds lose of course. But during the walks themselves, being there with all these people who feel like you, understand it, who get it, and the people who support you, the back-up team here, it's just ace. The whole thing has been life-changing. And we're also on a WhatsApp group where we can talk to each other and help each other out. And this happens all the time, and the fact that we're doing it for such a great reason, that we're raising awareness of money for Andy's Man Club, it's just ace. It's just a crucial part, a massive part of my life these days.”

The walkers stopped off for lunch at Harrowgate Social Club in Darlington and this afternoon were headed to Scotch Corner for their hotel stay, ahead of day three.