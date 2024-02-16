Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are now putting the final touches on their preparations for Saturday's clash with Plymouth Argyle. The Whites have been in brilliant form of late, charging their way up the table and now sitting in second place.

Attention now turns to an away clash with Plymouth down south, and Daniel Farke's men will be desperate to continue their winning streak to keep taking steps towards automatic promotion. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Lineker and Richards on Leeds

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker and pundit Micah Richards have been praising Leeds' form this season. Richards said on the Rest is Football Podcast: "It's looking good (for Leeds)". Lineker then agreed by adding: “Perfect in 2024. They are really flying, Leeds.”

Leeds are now on a run of seven straight league wins, while they remain unbeaten at Elland Road all season.

Roofe exit

Former Leeds United star Kemar Roofe is reportedly set to leave Rangers at the end of the season. The 31-year-old has been at Ibrox since 2020 and has impressed in front of goal, although has been plagued by injuries that have limited his game time. He has not featured in the Scottish Premiership for nearly two months and his days with the Gers are reportedly numbered.

According to Football Insider, it is increasingly likely he will leave Rangers at the end of the campaign when his current deal expires. The Scottish giants are reportedly set to opt against offering fresh terms, with the forward’s injury troubles behind the decision. Roofe made 122 appearances for Leeds, scoring 33 goals and registering 14 assists before leaving for Anderlecht in 2019. His spell in Belgium proved to be a short one and he was recruited by Rangers a year later.

TV change

Another of Leeds United's fixtures has been selected for television coverage and moved accordingly. The Whites have been a popular pick for television this season, being one of the Championship clubs with the biggest country-wide audience.

Not only that, but Daniel Farke's men are in the thick of the automatic promotion race, likely to battle with Southampton and Ipswich Town for much of the remaining season, if not all of it. Television picks tend to lean towards promotion races, and Leeds will benefit from that down the final stretch.