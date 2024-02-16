Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another of Leeds United's fixtures has been selected for television coverage and moved accordingly. The Whites have been a popular pick for television this season, being one of the Championship clubs with the biggest country-wide audience.

Not only that, but Daniel Farke's men are in the thick of the automatic promotion race, likely to battle with Southampton and Ipswich Town for much of the remaining season, if not all of it. Television picks tend to lean towards promotion races, and Leeds will benefit from that down the final stretch.

The latest fixture to be selected is the clash with old rivals Millwall in mid-March. The fixture has been moved to Sunday, March 17, and it will kick off at 3pm. The good news is that this fixture is at Elland Road, so there shouldn't be too many long train journeys on Leeds' part that need cancelling, unlike many of the away fixtures that have been moved at short notice.