Another Leeds United fixture selected for TV as date changed within weeks of kick-off
Another of Leeds United's fixtures has been selected for television coverage and moved accordingly. The Whites have been a popular pick for television this season, being one of the Championship clubs with the biggest country-wide audience.
Not only that, but Daniel Farke's men are in the thick of the automatic promotion race, likely to battle with Southampton and Ipswich Town for much of the remaining season, if not all of it. Television picks tend to lean towards promotion races, and Leeds will benefit from that down the final stretch.
The latest fixture to be selected is the clash with old rivals Millwall in mid-March. The fixture has been moved to Sunday, March 17, and it will kick off at 3pm. The good news is that this fixture is at Elland Road, so there shouldn't be too many long train journeys on Leeds' part that need cancelling, unlike many of the away fixtures that have been moved at short notice.
Though, Millwall fans will naturally feel aggrieved by the fact a fixture has been moved with only a month's notice, given it usually benefits fans to reserve travel a lot further in advance. Travel is also that much more difficult to source on a Sunday. Leeds now have five upcoming fixtures as standalone TV broadcasts. The clashes with Plymouth Argyle, Leicester City, Chelsea, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall have all been selected for television, as well as the usual midweek broadcasts that cover all Championship fixtures. Their FA Cup clash against Chelsea at the end of the month will also be televised.