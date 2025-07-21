Leeds United are back in the big time next season with their 2025/26 Premier League campaign kicking off at home to Everton on August 18. The benefits of being a top-flight team are endless and an exciting summer has already seen a host of top new signings - with another to follow in the coming days.

Another big benefit for fans is the inclusion of Leeds in the official Fantasy Premier League game, with managers able to back the likes of Willy Gnonto, Joel Piroe and Jayden Bogle in their own teams. And on Monday, the 2025/26 edition of FPL launched with full price reveals.

As a newly-promoted team, Leeds’ squad is valued pretty low but that opens up the chance for a gem or two to be unearthed. Take a look below to see the price of every player and who might be in your team next season.