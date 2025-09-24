Leeds United's next 5 Premier League fixtures as experts predict major boost over Sunderland, West Ham & more

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2025, 18:00 BST

Leeds United have an encouraging run of Premier League fixtures to look forward to.

Leeds United will hope to build on an impressive seven-point start over the coming weeks with experts ranking their next five fixtures among the most favourable in the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s side have played a mixed bag of opponents so far from title-chasing Arsenal to rock-bottom Wolves, and for the most part they have competed well.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

Before the season kicked off last month, Opta ranked Leeds’ opening five fixtures as the fourth-hardest across the Premier League so two wins and a draw is encouraging. What’s more is that from now until the start of November, the statistical experts believe Farke’s side will have a great run.

Using their Power Rankings - a database of over 15,000 teams that essentially ranks the quality of each outfit - as a reference point, Opta have now rated the difficulty of each Premier League side’s next five fixtures. And if their conclusions are accurate, Leeds could have a great opportunity to pick up points over the next few weeks.

Next 5 fixtures: Liverpool (H), Everton (A), Bournemouth (H), Arsenal (A), Brentford | Opta difficulty rating: 93.9

1. Crystal Palace

Next 5 fixtures: Liverpool (H), Everton (A), Bournemouth (H), Arsenal (A), Brentford | Opta difficulty rating: 93.9 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next 5 fixtures: Man Utd (H), Man City (H), West Ham (A), Liverpool (H), Crystal Palace (A) | Opta difficulty rating: 93.3

2. Brentford

Next 5 fixtures: Man Utd (H), Man City (H), West Ham (A), Liverpool (H), Crystal Palace (A) | Opta difficulty rating: 93.3 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next 5 fixtures: Fulham (H), Burnley (H), Tottenham (A), Man City (H), Liverpool (A) | Opta difficulty rating: 92.5

3. Aston Villa

Next 5 fixtures: Fulham (H), Burnley (H), Tottenham (A), Man City (H), Liverpool (A) | Opta difficulty rating: 92.5 | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next 5 fixtures: Aston Villa (A), Bournemouth (A), Arsenal (H), Newcastle (A), Wolves (H) | Opta difficulty rating: 92.1

4. Fulham

Next 5 fixtures: Aston Villa (A), Bournemouth (A), Arsenal (H), Newcastle (A), Wolves (H) | Opta difficulty rating: 92.1 | HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next 5 fixtures: Crystal Palace (A), Chelsea (A), Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Aston Villa (H) | Opta difficulty rating: 91.9

5. Liverpool

Next 5 fixtures: Crystal Palace (A), Chelsea (A), Man Utd (H), Brentford (A), Aston Villa (H) | Opta difficulty rating: 91.9 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next 5 fixtures: Man City (A), Aston Villa (A), Leeds (H), Wolves (A), Arsenal (H) | Opta difficulty rating: 91.8

6. Burnley

Next 5 fixtures: Man City (A), Aston Villa (A), Leeds (H), Wolves (A), Arsenal (H) | Opta difficulty rating: 91.8 Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandBurnleyWest HamPremier League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice