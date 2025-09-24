Leeds United will hope to build on an impressive seven-point start over the coming weeks with experts ranking their next five fixtures among the most favourable in the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s side have played a mixed bag of opponents so far from title-chasing Arsenal to rock-bottom Wolves, and for the most part they have competed well.
Before the season kicked off last month, Opta ranked Leeds’ opening five fixtures as the fourth-hardest across the Premier League so two wins and a draw is encouraging. What’s more is that from now until the start of November, the statistical experts believe Farke’s side will have a great run.
Using their Power Rankings - a database of over 15,000 teams that essentially ranks the quality of each outfit - as a reference point, Opta have now rated the difficulty of each Premier League side’s next five fixtures. And if their conclusions are accurate, Leeds could have a great opportunity to pick up points over the next few weeks.