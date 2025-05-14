Leeds United fan Ed O’Brien is recovering from the fall in hospital and his family provided the YEP with an update on Tuesday.

A huge number of Leeds United fans have sent their best wishes to fellow supporter Ed O’Brien, who is now awake in hospital after suffering a serious head injury during last week’s title parade.

The 23-year-old Leeds fan fell from a tree in Millennium Square last Monday and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with life-threatening injuries. O’Brien’s family spent six straight days at his bedside before mother Stacey O’Brien confirmed to the YEP he woke on Monday May 12.

In a statement sent to the YEP, she described her son’s early recovery as a ‘miracle’ and thanked LGI staff for their care and attention. She added the family now feel ‘more than confident that Edward stands a fantastic chance of a very good recovery’.

Ed’s well-being has been a huge concern among fellow Leeds fans, with almost £15,000 donated to a JustGiving page that initially hoped to raise £750 to help finance the York-based family’s travel and logistics to and from LGI. And an overwhelming number of people welcomed the positive news with countless messages underneath the YEP’s Facebook post.

Faizan Shoaib wrote: “Made my day. Made up for his family and the boy. He’s been saved to do something really good and meaningful in his life. May he go from strength to strength.”

Ruth Stacey wrote: “The best news for Ed and his family, you don’t realise how amazing the NHS are until you need them urgently! I’ve been in that position before and you can’t fault them. Big hugs xx”.

Claire Proud: “Lovely to hear he’s slowly but surely getting better , I can only imagine the worry you are all facing as a family xx”.

Sara Potter wrote: “Fantastic news I'm so happy for you all. Speedy recovery young man xx”.

Patricia Swithenbank wrote: “Wonderful news! Every day will bring you nearer to going home and getting better. I'm so glad for you Edward and for your family. God bless you sweetheart xxx”.

Sara Kemp wrote: “Amazing news on your son. You will be in our thoughts and prayers always. You just needed to take baby steps and he will get there slowly now xx”.

Denise Bowie wrote: “Best news I have heard this week. Get better soon Ed MOT”.

Brigitte Heard wrote: “What great news for all concerned. All the best for a full recovery Ed. You can do this!”

Kundanbala Mistry wrote: “That’s great news. Sending lots of positive vibes and healing hugs for a very speedy recovery”.

Karl Mcdonagh wrote: “Makes the promotion even better now the lad will see us in the Premier league again get well soon kid ALAW”.

John Cook wrote: “Fantastic news keep fighting Ed. Thank you LGI for your amazing work.”

Thomas Cosgrove wrote: “Really glad and get well soon pal, great news for your family, as a Leeds fan we all love you take care”.

Lynn Eyre wrote: “Great news for him and all his family , get well for the start of the new season MOT”.