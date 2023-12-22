Leeds United manager Daniel Farke.

Leeds United are now just a matter of hours away from one of the biggest games of their season, taking on promotion rivals Ipswich Town on Saturday. Ten points currently separate the two clubs, and the Whites go into the clash knowing they can ill-afford to slip further behind over the Christmas period.

Daniel Farke's men have endured back-to-back disappointing results, but they have been strong at home all season, and they will be hoping to continue that trend against the Tractor Boys. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Wober on his future

Max Wober has commented on his future amid his loan spell with Borussia Monchengladbach. The Austrian was only signed last season, but his time at Elland Road may already be over, though he is not ruling out a return at this point.

He has told Kicker: “Leeds are playing really good football at the moment and it looks like I’m taking a step back again. There are sporting directors and board members involved. If Leeds say I should go back, I’ll be back. If Gladbach put down so much money that it suits Leeds, then I’m there. I’m more like a passenger.”

Farke on rotations

Leeds manager Farke says he is likely to rotate his starting line-up over the festive period in order to guard against players picking up workload-related knocks and injuries.

"I think it's important to listen to the science, listen to the data," Farke said in his pre-Ipswich press conference. "Each and every day we analyse for example, data about recovery and how tired players are or if there is an injury risk. We take a lot of care and try to manage the load also in training.

"You have to be smart and even more focused on good recovery, good habits in terms of good nutrition, enough sleep. Timing the training sessions is always a bit tricky for example when you have a difficult away game in the evening on the 29th [West Brom] and you are just back home and the players are not in bed before early morning, three or four o'clock in the morning and two days later you have to play the next game. You have to adapt the training times a bit and you have to be smart on your recovery."

Ampadu on Gray

Ethan Ampadu has issued his verdict on a star Leeds youngster, declaring his Whites wish and 'biggest critic' insight. "He's done alright hasn't he?!" Ampadu told the YEP when asked about Archie Gray’s progress. "He's done very well. I don't think you need me or anyone to sit here and say how well he has done.