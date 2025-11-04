Leeds United's proposed redevelopment of Elland Road has been cited by the government among £10bn worth of investments boosting communities across the UK.

Leeds plan to increase the stadium's capacity from 36,000 to around 53,000 with development of the West and North Stands chief among the changes. The club are currently awaiting full planning permission for their West Stand plans and outline planning permission for what they want to do with the North Stand.

The redevelopment formed part of the government's announcement of almost a thousand jobs being created thanks to major private and public investments at the Regional Investment Summit in Birmingham.

A statement from the Department for Business and Trade said: "Nearly a thousand jobs are to be created in a major boost to communities across the UK after over 10 billion in investments were announced at today’s first Regional Investment Summit in Birmingham, championing the UK’s exceptional local talent and delivering real results for working people in every corner of the country.

"Today’s Summit represents this government’s ambitious approach to economic growth, bringing together domestic and international investment, and spotlighting the power of public and private sector collaboration to benefit all regions of the country as we drive investment into our communities. By attracting investment, improving skills and productivity, removing barriers to growth, and embracing new technologies like AI, the Government is delivering on the Plan for Change by building a stronger, future-ready economy that drives innovation, creates wealth, and shares prosperity across the UK."

The club's plans for their stadium were described as a 'huge transformative private-sector commitment' to the city of Leeds. The statement continued: "Leeds United Football Club is planning to make a further investment of more than 200 million in the first phase of construction of a redeveloped Elland Road stadium. This will represent a huge private-sector commitment to Leeds, supporting jobs, growth and the long-term future of the club and its community. The club is working closely with the Council, Mayor and all stakeholders on planning and light rail, to deliver this transformative investment on schedule for Leeds, for Yorkshire and for the future of Elland Road."

At a recent City Plans Panel it was revealed that while Leeds have made progress since their planning application was submitted, travel and traffic measures remain a significant outstanding issue in need of resolution. David Blackburn, Farnley and Wortley Green Party councillor, said he supported the expansion. He told the meeting: “But in saying that, the devil is going to be in the detail of highways. I think it stands or falls on that.” Leeds hope to get a decision in favour of their application this month.