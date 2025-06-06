Leeds United's final 2024/25 attendance compared to Premier League rivals as Elland Road survival edge clear

Leeds United made good use of a fervent Elland Road to claim the 2024/25 Championship title.

Leeds United will need to make use of every advantage at their disposal next season with Premier League survival the only goal. Anything above 18th place will be considered a success at Elland Road but even that will be a huge challenge, as evidenced by each of the last six newly-promoted teams going straight back down.

A busy summer of recruitment should improve Leeds’ chances of survival but a weapon they already have is Elland Road. In two seasons under Daniel Farke there have been just three home league defeats and a continuation of anything close to that form would be a major help.

Elland Road was packed out at every opportunity in the Championship and will be again as next season’s survival bid plays out. And with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at how Leeds’ final 2024/25 attendance average compared to their future Premier League rivals.

2024/25 average attendance: 11,200

1. Bournemouth - Vitality Stadium

2024/25 average attendance: 11,200 | Getty Images

2024/25 average attendance: 17,185

2. Brentford - Gtech Community Stadium

2024/25 average attendance: 17,185 | Getty Images

2024/25 average attendance: 19,785

3. Burnley - Turf Moor

2024/25 average attendance: 19,785 | Getty Images

2024/25 average attendance: 25,116

4. Crystal Palace - Selhurst Park

2024/25 average attendance: 25,116 | Getty Images

2024/25 average attendance: 26,826

5. Fulham - Craven Cottage

2024/25 average attendance: 26,826 | AFP via Getty Images

2024/25 average attendance: 30,076

6. Nottingham Forest - The City Ground

2024/25 average attendance: 30,076 Photo: Getty Images

