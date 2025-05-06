Leeds United were given a hero’s welcome on Monday afternoon as thousands of fans lined the city-centre streets for their club’s promotion parade. Only 48 hours earlier, Daniel Farke’s side beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1 to claim the Championship title as the south coast became flooded with white, yellow and blue.

Leeds won the title away from Elland Road but have their home support to thank for an incredible 100-point campaign. Farke’s men lost just once at home and enjoyed some memorable nights in front of their own, with Elland Road packed out and bouncing every single time.

For now at least, a maximum of 36,000-odd were allowed inside Elland Road but it was sold out every week, and that is reflected in Leeds’ average home attendance according to Transfermarkt. Take a look below to see how it compared to the rest of the Championship throughout the campaign.