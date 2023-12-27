Leeds United are now preparing for another tough away clash, facing West Brom in the West Midlands on Friday. The Whites suffered a big setback last time out, losing to Preston North End, slipping eight points behind second placed Ipswich Town, while Southampton moved up into third at their expense.

West Brom look like solid playoff contenders, meaning this one will be a tricky test for Daniel Farke's men as they look to improve their away form. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Prutton's prediction

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has already locked in his prediction for Leeds' clash with West Brom this Friday. “West Brom are doing enough to stay in the top six right now, and with the top two over the hill and far away, that is all they can really do this season. A decent win over Norwich,” Prutton told Sky Sports.

“It should have been more comfortable after the early red card. After all that brilliance against Ipswich, Leeds let it slip at Preston. It is so typical of this league. They have it all to do again. Score draw for me.”

Koch speaks

Robin Koch has been asked about his long-term future amid his loan deal with Eintracht Frankfurt. He told Fussball News: “We are happy with that for the moment. But we still have a lot of plans for the new year.

“At the beginning of the season it was clear to all of us that everything couldn’t run smoothly straight away because there were a lot of changes in the team, but you could see how we were getting more and more comfortable and how we were getting better and better. We brought to the pitch what we imagined. And from then on we played very good games. The team and the whole club welcomed me really well from the start and I quickly settled in well. I feel incredibly comfortable at Eintracht and in Frankfurt and I think you can see that on the pitch too.”

Farke on Gray

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke was reluctant to criticise versatile teenager Archie Gray who endured a difficult afternoon against Preston North End on Boxing Day.

"It was definitely a tough game but also in many, many situations I was happy with Archie. It's always the same for young players. You get so much praise and the sun was always shining for him in the last weeks and months. Yes, sometimes you also learn the most out of the difficult days and this also where he has to learn a bit about it, but I have no doubts [he will] because he was the most disappointed guy after Illan [Meslier] in the dressing room.