Gray's direct opponent Liam Millar had a hand in both Preston's goals at Deepdale as Leeds were shocked by the mid-table side after demolishing Ipswich Town days earlier - a game in which Gray in particular excelled from right-back.

Seventeen-year-old Gray started in defence once again, as has been the case since the beginning of October, but found an individual battle against the flighty, more experienced Millar, on loan at Deepdale from Swiss side FC Basel, one he could not win.

Millar's cross was turned in by the head of North End skipper Alan Browne shortly after Illan Meslier had been sent off during the second half, after cutting in from the flank he shared with Gray. Then, during the final stages of the match, Millar's infield run and curling finish from 25 yards clinched all three points for the hosts, on what was a trying afternoon for many Leeds players.

Farke was keen to stress Leeds' team performance contributed more to their defeat in Lancashire than individual displays, but did also acknowledge Gray's was not up to his usual high standard.

"It was definitely a tough game but also in many, many situations I was happy with Archie. It's always the same for young players. You get so much praise and the sun was always shining for him in the last weeks and months. Yes, sometimes you also learn the most out of the difficult days and this also where he has to learn a bit about it, but I have no doubts [he will] because he was the most disappointed guy after Illan [Meslier] in the dressing room.

"I think he handled many situations really well but obviously if you're then involved in such a crucial situation where he scores and out of this [it's] the winner, Archie knows that he should have closed the inner line a bit better," Farke told reporters at full-time.

Gray has not missed a single matchday squad this season, which given his age and prior experience of senior football before the opening day draw with Cardiff City, is nothing short of abnormal. Leeds, on the whole, seemed leggy at Deepdale and Farke was especially disappointed with the side's attacking and general creativity before Meslier's red card.

"He should have done better definitely, but I don't want to blame Archie Gray that much - I would rather speak about our offensive game in the first half because we didn't create enough," Farke added.