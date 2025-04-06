Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ex-Leeds man has masterminded a famous victory against giants.

Ex-Leeds United assistant coach Carlos Corberan recorded a famous victory at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon.

The Spanish coach left English football just over three months ago to take charge at relegation-threatened LaLiga club Valencia, who sat bottom of Spain's top flight at the end of 2024.

Corberan departed West Bromwich Albion during the festive period, swapping The Hawthorns for Mestalla and has managed to completely change the direction in which the club was headed during his brief spell.

Valencia have played 16 times since his arrival, winning eight and losing four but their crowning victory came this weekend as Los Che defeated title-challengers Real Madrid 2-1 away from home.

Corberan's Valencia took the lead on 15 minutes, Mouctar Diakhaby doing the honours not long after Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior had seen a spot-kick saved by Liverpool-bound goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Goal disallowed in turbulent first half

Real Madrid then had a goal disallowed in what was a turbulent first half which also saw Carlo Ancelotti booked for his protests over his team's disallowed equaliser.

The hosts did draw level shortly after the restart through Vinicius Jr, however, Corberan and Valencia made sure of a favourable result during second half stoppage time as Hugo Duro struck to send the unfancied Valencians home with all three points.

Victory takes Valencia up to 15th in LaLiga, seven points clear of the relegation zone, which is some achievement considering the club were rock bottom upon Corberan's late December arrival.

The Spaniard worked as Under-23s manager and first-team assistant to Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds before embarking on a career as a first-team head coach in England with Huddersfield Town.

Corberan was on Leeds' shortlist to replace Jesse Marsch back in February 2023 having spent time as Olympiacos coach and impressed upon returning to England with West Brom but the Baggies were unwilling part company with their highly-rated boss at that time.