Marcelo Bielsa Bournemouth talks reportedly fail

Bournemouth’s efforts to bring former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa back to the Premier League have reportedly failed.

The Argentine has been out of work since departing Elland Road in February after ending the Whites’ 16-year exile from the top flight.

Some United fans were devastated by the news that Bielsa was considering taking charge of the Cherries following the sacking of Scott Parker in August.

But according to Footbal Insider, talks between the legendary Whites boss and Bournemouth have ‘collapsed’, with interim manager Gary O’Neil set to take over on a permanent basis.

Whites target makes huge World Cup impact

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United target Cody Gakpo played a starring role in the Netherlands’ 2-0 Group A victory over Senegal on Monday.

The Whites thought they had landed the PSV Eindhoven star on the final day of the summer transfer window but the deal fell through at the eleventh hour and Gakpo has since been on scintillating form in the Eredivisie.

Since the start of this season, the 23-year-old has scored nine league goals and assisted 12, and now he has made his mark at his first World Cup finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senegal successfully held Louis van Gaal’s side until the 84th minute, when Frenkie de Jong played the ball deep into the box for Gakpo to head home. Davy Klaassen added a second late on to give the Netherlands a win in their opening game of the tournament.

Tyler Adams hails the USMNT’s start in Qatar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has praised his side’s dominant performance after his first game wearing the armband for the United States at the Qatar 2022 World Cup ended in a 1-1 draw with Wales.

Lille attacker Timothy Weah gave the States a first-half lead before a late Gareth Bale penalty ensured the points were shared in the Group B encounter.

On Friday, the States face a tougher test in the form of Gareth Southgate’s England, but as far as Adams is concerned it’s so far, so good on their World Cup journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm very proud of the team with the start that we had,” Adams said.

“We played with a bunch of confidence today, and for a large part of the game, we dominated the game.

“So for a lot of us, being our first World Cup, you can see an ambitious group, a fearless group and we came after it.

“But it comes down to the smallest details in the games like this. A penalty kick in the end, but we have to keep our heads held high.

Advertisement Hide Ad