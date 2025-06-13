AI predicts the 2025/26 Premier League table - here's where Leeds United finish in relegation scrap

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST

Leeds United will be fighting to remain in the Premier League next season.

Leeds United will have it all to do next season with Premier League survival the only goal. Daniel Farke’s side won 100 points on their way to the Championship title last season but few expect the step into top-flight football to be an easy one, with all of the last six newly-promoted teams going straight back down.

While some potential issues have emerged among established Premier League teams, the odds are stacked against promotion trio Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland going into the 2025/26 campaign. Of course, a busy transfer window or strong start can change that rather quickly.

Watch 'Leeds United: We Are Premier League' in full now including exclusive interviews with YEP football writers Graham Smyth and Joe Donnohue

It’s difficult to foresee how Leeds might get on next season right now, given so much can happen between now and the season starting in August. But the YEP has tasked Artificial Intelligence tool Grok with predicting how the Premier League table could look come May.

AI predicted points: 78

1. Liverpool (champions)

AI predicted points: 78 | AFP via Getty Images

AI predicted points: 75

2. Arsenal

AI predicted points: 75 | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

AI predicted points: 74

3. Manchester City

AI predicted points: 74 | Getty Images

AI predicted points: 67

4. Chelsea

AI predicted points: 67 | Getty Images

AI predicted points: 61

5. Newcastle United

AI predicted points: 61 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

AI predicted points: 58

6. Aston Villa

AI predicted points: 58 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

