Leeds United could be just 24 hours away from securing automatic promotion and while there are still important hurdles to clear, the finish line is in sight. Friday’s 1-0 win at Oxford United left Daniel Farke’s side needing a maximum of four points from three games, although that would be cut by at least half if Sheffield United drop points at Burnley.

Victory for Leeds on Monday, coupled with a draw or defeat for Sheffield United, would send Leeds up and so it is no surprise Farke’s side have become heavy favourites to get the job done. Statistical experts Opta have given the Whites a 99.2 per cent chance of finishing in the top two, which to many fans might be more worrying than re-assuring.