Elche took the fight to the Whites and impressed with their ability to play through the visitors' press, first-time passes around the corner leaving Jesse Marsch's midfield scrambling and dragging defenders out of position. Fitness was obviously key for Leeds, who have worked hard on the training ground all week, but the game showed just how much work there is to be done to get ready for the Premier League restart.

Good day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mateusz Klich: Came on as a second half substitute and added something of what Leeds had been missing. Got involved in some needle - hurling the ball at a player who had previously beaten him with a lovely bit of skill - and scored a peach to win it for Leeds. Whatever the future holds, the finish was a reminder of how good he has been at times since rescuing his Elland Road career from 'the bomb squad' he found himself in.

Leeds United player Mateusz Klich salutes the crowd after a friendly match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Optus Stadium in Perth on July 22, 2022. - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by Trevor Collens / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by TREVOR COLLENS/AFP via Getty Images)

Mateo Joseph: Back in his native Spain, playing a full part in first team training and underlining his potential as a serious prospect for the Whites. Impact in the game wasn’t huge but his movement looks very good and the finishing he showcased at Oliva Nova Sports Centre all week was truly impressive. A very confident young man who increasingly looks the part, even if there is much still to learn. Nevertheless, Leeds still require a striker in January.

Joel Robles: With Illan Meslier far from a certainty when it comes to the Manchester City game, it was reassuring to see Robles performing as solidly as he did against Wolves, in the Elche friendly. Big, experienced, vocal and possessing fine reflexes as a pair of smart saves proved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bad day

Leo Hjelde: The youngster has been so impressive whenever he's got a chance, and has often looked a cut above at Under 21s level, but he had a bit of a stinker in Elche. It was a shame because he's looked good in training, but many of his problems were simply systematic - Leeds got done by the big switch too often and left him scrambling. Junior Firpo's continued injury struggles, Pascal Struijk's future at centre-back and Hjelde's inexperience mean Leeds also still need a left-back when the window opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesse Marsch: This wasn't the performance he would have wanted from his men after such a positive week together in Spain. It did not showcase the possession-based work he's had them doing and it didn't allow them to finish the week on the kind of high he would have desired. He looked a frustrated man throughout the contest.

Crysencio Summerville: Having already hurt one ankle this week, he got a whack on the other one and looked in serious discomfort as he was helped from the pitch. On fire in front of goal prior to the break, Leeds will hope and pray it's just a sore one and not a significant one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Off camera moments

Frankie Schiemer flew out to Spain from his home in Austria to work with the squad this week. The coach ordinarily operates on a remote basis as more of a coaching consultant but has been getting grass on his boots, taking part in training exercises and doing the hard yards when players had running to do. At Elche, before the game, he was regaling assistant head coach Rene Maric, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk with a story that appeared to involve an overhand right and a roundhouse kick. It had the other three gripped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elche's mascot, apparently named Datigol, was wandering around before the game. It resembles Disney's Robin Hood, the fox, you know the one, Oo-De-Lally golly what a day. Lucas the Kop Cat would take him.

When the game began there was a tiny bit of needle in the early stages and Rodrigo was at the heart of it. Mascarell was incensed by the forward's after-the-ball barge and left his position to seek out the Spaniard to have a go. When he got another bump, this time from Joe Gelhardt seconds later, he aimed a little kick at the youngster's heels, prompting a chat from the referee and an apologetic hug from Rodrigo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next to receive a Rodrigo apology was a ballboy, who had the ball whacked his way by the frustrated forward following an offside flag against him. By that time it was evident that the first half was going to be a real struggle, in and out of possession, for Leeds.

Luke Ayling took his war on assistant referees international, berating one of the linesmen for a decision in the first half. The defender has been in good spirits this week, providing the light relief in training with his incessant commentary and jokes, but his competitive nature has come out at times and did again in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Leeds suffering a second in-game injury, Sonny Perkins struggling to run off a knock late on, Jesse Marsch took the decision to go down to 10 men and passed a note to Cody Drameh. The young defender then dutifully ran all over the pitch to deliver the message to each and every team-mate. It worked out alright, with Leeds finishing the game 2-1 winners thanks to Mateusz Klich's lovely strike.