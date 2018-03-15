Leeds United midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi left out of Japan squad

Leeds United loanee Yosuke Ideguchi has missed out on selection from the latest Japanese squad ahead of the World Cup this summer.

The 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at Spanish side Cultural Leonesa, has been omitted from Vahid Halilhodžić's selection ahead of their upcoming friendlies against Mali and Ukraine.

Ideguchi made the switch to Leeds in January from J League side Gamba Osaka but the Elland Road club decided a loan to the Spanish second division would be more beneficial to his development and chances of earning a spot in the Japanese squad ahead of this summer's tournament.

Director of football Victor Orta admitted competition for places in the Leeds ranks played a huge role in the decision to ship him out on loan and didn't want to harm his chances of selection ahead of the World Cup.

Ideguchi, though, has been left out of Cultural's match day squad for the last two games and has only featured on a handful of occasions so far notching just 109 minutes of playing time since making the switch.

The youngster's World Cup dreams now appear to be in severe doubt ahead of the final squad announcement in May.