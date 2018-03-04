Leeds United loanee Yosuke Ideguchi and Cultural Leonesa - what's the point of all this?

The enigma of Yosuke Ideguchi's loan from Leeds United to Cultural Leonesa deepens – what really is the point of all this?

When the Japanese international put pen to paper on a four-year contact at Elland Road there was much anticipation for a player who is highly regarded in his homeland as the country's next big star.

Yosuke Ideguchi in action for Japan.

Leeds, after all, had fought off a host of clubs for the 21-year-old's signature from J League's Gamba Osaka in a deal worth £500,000, which was likely to rise if he had a good showing this summer at the World Cup with Japan.

The transfer came with an understanding that he was a player for United's future and would take time to adapt to life outside of his home country.

After assessing his options Director of Football Victor Orta decided a loan to Spanish side Cultural Leonesa would be best for his development with an eye on Japan's inclusion in Russia this summer.

“The Segunda Division in Spain is physical like the Championship and I believe that players can adapt to life in the Championship a little easier if they have experienced this league in Spain,” Orta told the official club website following his arrival.

So, two months into the loan spell and what has been achieved so far?

Since making the switch to Spain Ideguchi has started just once and has seen a total of 109 minutes playing time for the second tier strugglers.

Which does beg the question, what really is the point of all this?

“Little by little I am getting used to Cultural and, above all, to the city,” Ideguchi told Spanish paper Marca.

“What has been most difficult is the change in schedule of meals and dinners.”

The Japanese international continues to use a translator as he adjusts to his new surroundings with his wife and child. He also admits he keeps in touch with his friends and family back home in Japan as much as possible.

"I tell them how different the houses, restaurants and supermarkets are," Ideguchi continues.

"Everything is very different and I also tell them how I can handle Leon's cold - but I hope it gets hotter.

“My teammates come to me and make me feel as one with them and I appreciate that. I train with them in the mornings and in the afternoons I like to go for a walk.”

From the outside looking in it is hard to see how the loan spell is benefiting Ideguchi in his preparation for the rigours of life in the Championship.

The Japanese youngster has featured little and has more than likely seen as much action as he would've with the Whites.

His World Cup hopes have neither been enhanced or taken a hit during his time in Spain, so would he not have been better served adjusting to life in Leeds ahead of a more prominent role next season?

It is difficult to argue a case for any progression being made at this moment in time and while he continues to be on the fringes in Spain there appears to be no benefits being had by Leeds.

Little game time and adjusting to a culture and language he will no longer be a part of after the summer is odd and, quite frankly, appears all a little pointless.

Until Ideguchi returns we won't know the full extent of the benefits he and Leeds have reaped from his time at Cultural but if it continues on the current path it doesn't appear there will be many.