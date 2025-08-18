Leeds United fans will love what Micah Richards has said about new transfer target

Micah Richards has his views on Leeds United’s new transfer target

Leeds United are reportedly in talks with Leicester City for the signing of James Justin after they suffered relegation from the Premier League last term.

Leeds are offering the 27-year-old an immediate return to top-flight football to help with the club’s survival bid. The Premier League-proven defender only has a year left on his contract at the King Power, so a deal is there to be done for the Whites if they push for the player who has been on the receiving end of heaps of praise from a former England and Premier League-winning right back in the past.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards spoke highly of Justin back in 2021 when the defender was impressing in the top-flight.

What Richards had to say about Justin

Speaking on Sky Sports, Richards said: “He has been absolutely brilliant.

“I think he’s been one of the best full-backs in the league this season. He’s got absolutely everything, he can play left-back, he can read the game, he can go forward, he can defend and for just 22 years of age. He can run, he’s an athlete, isn’t he?

“The thing I like about him, when he gets in the (attacking) positions, a lot of full-backs rush their pass, but he has patience when he gets in there, he’s got composure, he can see a pass."

What Justin adds to Leeds

The defender would be a big addition to Daniel Farke’s side with his options at full-back currently limited. Isaac Schmidt is set to leave and Jayden Bogle picked up an injury in pre-season which could see him miss the season opener against Everton.

Justin primarily plays on the right side of defence but is more than capable of covering at left back and centre back as well. He played 36 times in the Premier League last season, scoring two goals and making two assists for teammates and has already featured in both of the Foxes’ two Championship matches so far this season.

If Leeds do get their hands on the player who made his senior England debut in 2022, it would see an end to Justin’s six-year spell at the King Power where he has won the FA Cup in 2021 and the Championship.

