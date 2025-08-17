Summer Leeds United departure facing weeks out after blow on new club debut
Recently departed Leeds United defender Max Wober is facing a spell on the sidelines following an injury blow and the consequent results of an MRI scan.
Austrian international defender Wober left Leeds at the start of July to join Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on a season-long loan.
Wober made his competitive debut for the club in Friday night’s DFB-Pokal Cup clash at Arminia Bielefeld but the Whites loanee suffered a thigh muscle injury towards the end of the contest and was taken off in the 79th minute.
Wober was then sent for a scan, the result of which is set to see the defender out for the coming weeks.
A statement from Werder Bremen read: “SV Werder Bremen will be without their defender Maximilian Wöber for the coming weeks. The 27-year-old has suffered a thigh muscle injury.
“Wöber was taken off injured in the 79th minute of the DFB-Pokal game at Arminia Bielefeld on Friday night. An MRI scan has now confirmed the damage, which means the Austrian will miss the start of the new Bundesliga season.”