Max Wober has left Leeds United to join Werder Bremen on a season-long loan.

Outgoing Leeds United defender Max Wober has issued his first words since departing the Whites for Werder Bremen.

Leeds announced their second big departure of the summer on Friday afternoon through the exit of Austrian international defender Wober who will spend the 2025-26 season on loan at Werder Bremen.

Wober has become the German club’s first signing of the summer and Werder have revealed that they have also secured a buy option for the defender as part of the loan deal.

The club’s head of professional football Peter Niemeyer has hailed the arrival of Wober who says he is looking forward to “a few tips” from the club’s Austrian international team mates.

“I had some really good talks with the people in charge at Werder,” said Wober, as quoted by the club’s official website.

“I can fully identify with the path the club is taking and I’m looking forward to what lies ahead.

“Of course, I’m also particularly looking forward to joining up with my three national teammates at Werder – I’m sure they’ll have a few tips for me.”