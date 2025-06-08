A club owned by a former Leeds United chairman is facing bankruptcy.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brescia, owned by former Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino, are facing bankruptcy as a sad end to the club’s 114-year history.

Brescia had already been relegated from Serie B to Serie C having been docked eight points by the Italian Football Federation for a series of financial violations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Italian finance outlet Calcio Finanza, ex-Whites chairman Cellino has now opted against paying the required €3m required to settle the club’s debts which has left the club facing bankruptcy.

It has been suggested that Brescia could now be refounded under a new name and start again in Serie D.

A report from Calcio Finanza that was published on Friday read: “Hopes that Massimo Cellino will be able to meet the federal deadlines and pay the salaries of Brescia Calcio members for the last two months have definitely vanished.

“Cellino, as he had already announced several times in the last period and confirmed yesterday evening, did not want to deposit the 3 million euros that would have been needed to settle the outstanding debts into the club's accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Excluded from the professional championships and the company faces bankruptcy’

“This leads Brescia to be excluded from the professional championships and the company faces bankruptcy after 114 years of history, in fact the terms for the payment of salaries , contributions and the first instalment to be paid to the Revenue Agency have expired.

“The intention is to evaluate the possibility of creating a new legal entity , starting from the old Brescia Calcio 1911 brand that ended up in litigation between the old owners of Gino Corioni and that of Massimo Cellino, who then abandoned it choosing a new name.

“Finally, the new Brescia could at least avoid having to start again from the amateurs with the team that would thus have to face Serie C, a category to which Cellino's Brescia had been condemned after the penalty of four points following the referral due to the failure to pay salaries and contributions.”