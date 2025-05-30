Former Leeds United owner suffers cruel fate after final whistle as new punishment revealed
The Italian club were deducted four points by the National Federal Tribunal for financial irregularities, which has condemned Brescia, who were previously safe from relegation, to football in the country's regional third tier next season.
Cellino's side had finished the 2024/25 campaign in 15th place, above the relegation places, but having been docked four points, drop to 18th, which means they now suffer automatic relegation.
It offers a reprieve for historic Italian club Sampdoria, who until recently were partly-owned by fellow ex-Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani. The Genovese side initially finished in 18th place but will now contest the Serie B relegation play-off between 16th and 17th, against Salernitana.
Frosinone, meanwhile, who were originally set to face Salernitana in the relegation play-off have had their safety guaranteed following Brescia's points deduction.
It has been reported in Italy that irregularities were found in the credit note worth €2.4 million Brescia submitted in February this year to cover unpaid wages over the course of three months prior.
Further punishment
The club will begin next season with a four-point penalty in Serie C, too, according to the terms of the National Federal Tribunal's sanction.
Cellino and his son Edoardo have also been hit with six-month bans, although Brescia are expected to lodge an appeal, which is due to be heard within the next fortnight.
The Italian businessman left Elland Road in 2017 when Radrizzani purchased Cellino's controlling stake in the club. The latter's time at Leeds was populated by off-field controversy and the Brescia owner remains an unpopular figure among fans.
