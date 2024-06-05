Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest Leeds United news as the summer transfer window edges closer

The summer transfer window is due to open on June 14 and for Leeds United, it could be a busy period. The Whites missed out on promotion to the Premier League this season and that could leave them having to cut their cloth accordingly moving forward.

That might mean having to say farewell to one or two of their star names this summer with the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray being heavily linked away. However, the club will look to bring in some new faces, too, in order to bolster Daniel Farke's squad and give the German the best chance of leading them back to the top flight at the second time of asking.

If nothing else the upcoming weeks and months look set to intrigue and with that in mind, the Yorkshire Evening Post brings you a round-up of the latest Leeds United news.

Gruev sell-on clause?

Werder Bremen would reportedly stand to receive a cash windfall should Leeds United opt to sell Ilia Gruev this summer. Gruev only joined Leeds last summer, making the switch from Bremen to Elland Road, where after having to wait patiently for his opportunity, he has caught the eye.

The Bulgaria international made 35 appearances for the Whites this season, with his first and only goal for the club coming in the play-off semi-final win over Norwich City last month. His performances have not gone unnoticed it seems, either, with Borussia Dortmund said to be keen to take Gruev back to Germany, while reports have suggested that Leeds have been forced to reject Premier League approaches.

Leeds paid a reported fee of £5 million when they signed Gruev last summer and they would be well within their rights to command a much larger fee this time around, should they be open to selling him. However, according to German outlet DeichStube, Leeds wouldn't be able to pocket all of the cash, with Bremen entitled to a percentage of the transfer fee in the form of a supplementary payment.

Leeds may well be keen not to lose Gruev this summer, but the emergence of Charlie Crew, who was named on the bench on several occasions this season and could make his international debut with Wales this week, ensures Leeds could have cover if the Bulgarian was sold.

Milan return for ex-Leeds target

AC Milan are reportedly set to return for former Leeds United transfer target Ben Godfrey this summer. The Italian outfit were strongly linked with a move for the Everton defender in the January window, alongside Leeds, with Godfrey ultimately sticking around at Goodison Park.

However, according to the Sun, Milan have reignited their interest in the 26-year-old, who is approaching the final season on his Toffees contract. The report claims Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the defender.

