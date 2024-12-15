The YEP’s take and off-camera moments on Leeds United’s 1-1 draw at Deepdale.

Leeds United made it a seven-point week with their last-gasp goal at Preston North End sealing a 1-1 draw.

On the balance of play and chances it was a deserved share of the spoils, but there was plenty of frustration in the game for the massive away support. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Daniel James

Leeds United's best player by a country mile. He was dangerous, created chances and made runs down the right all afternoon. The Preston defence weren't able to get to grips with him, couldn't stop him cutting inside or going outside. It was little wonder that the equaliser came from his good work. A man in form.

Bad day

Jayden Bogle

There were good moments in his performance but too many poor ones, including his role in the defending of Preston's counter attack for the opener.

Illan Meslier

Question marks once again over the goalkeeper's shot-stopping ability. There are goalkeepers in the Championship who are building reputations as point-saving heroes and the narrative around Meslier is alarmingly different right now. The Preston goal was another example.

Brenden Aaronson

The American has played a lot of football and perhaps after a lung-busting and impressive performance against Middlesbrough this was a game too far, against a physical side. Besides the one golden chance he blazed over, Aaronson was simply not enough of a creative force for Leeds.

Off-camera moments

Daniel James proving it is actually possible for a footballer to be 'in the zone' and act human at the same time, giving the assembled Leeds fans a smile and a wave as he got off the bus at Deepdale. One of the supporters had her nails painted in Leeds-themed colours and designs, with 'Ao 22' adorning her thumb.

Ethan Ampadu leathering a pass at one of the fitness staff, who did well to trap it. Ampadu then hammered a second ball at the back of the unsuspecting coach's legs.

Preston keeping the run of team sheet Josuha Guilavogui gaffes going. Every away club for the past five outings has named him as Joshua. On a similar, theme the public address system announced that ‘Large’ Ramazani was among the Leeds subs.

Freddie Woodman's aim letting him down slightly as he practised kicking out of his hands in the warm-up and landing a ball too close to Leeds' possession game for Chris Domogalla's liking.

Illan Meslier gamely applauding the Preston fans behind his goal after the teams swapped ends prior to kick-off as they booed him into position. Either that or he didn't quite realise which end contained the Leeds fans until he got a bit closer.

Gnonto complaining to referee John Busby at half-time about the lack of yellow card for Ben Whiteman in the first half and being sent away by the official.

Tanaka shrugging off the apologetic attempt at affection from Emil Riis after the Preston man caught him on the heel.