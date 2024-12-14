Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Preston North End as attackers given 4s and one 2 in late draw

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 14th Dec 2024, 14:40 BST

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his thoughts on the players’ performances from this afternoon’s 1-1 draw between Leeds United and Preston North End.

Leeds salvaged a late draw away to Preston after toiling for the majority of the match. Brad Potts’ opening goal was cancelled out by a Jack Whatmough own goal in the closing stages as the Lilywhites’ defender, under pressure from substitute Mateo Joseph, turned Dan James’ low cross into his own net.

United were far from their best on the road as has been the case in a number of away matches this season, but crucially did not leave empty-handed.

Here are the ratings.

At least partly culpable for the Preston opener. Didn't have too much else to do of real significance.

1. Illan Meslier: 5/10

At least partly culpable for the Preston opener. Didn't have too much else to do of real significance. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Didn't do well enough to get back and prevent the opener. Some poor decisions and poor passes. Made a couple of big challenges, provided two lovely passes for James.

2. Jayden Bogle: 5/10

Didn't do well enough to get back and prevent the opener. Some poor decisions and poor passes. Made a couple of big challenges, provided two lovely passes for James. | Gary Oakley/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Didn't deal with Osmajic well enough at all for the goal. Some good stuff in possession but some poor choices too. Kept Leeds going forward.

3. Pascal Struijk: 6/10

Didn't deal with Osmajic well enough at all for the goal. Some good stuff in possession but some poor choices too. Kept Leeds going forward. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Wasn't at fault for the goal and didn't have too much to deal with defensively. Handled his defensive responsibilities well. A couple of poor passes.

4. Joe Rodon: 7/10

Wasn't at fault for the goal and didn't have too much to deal with defensively. Handled his defensive responsibilities well. A couple of poor passes. | Nigel French/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Wanted the ball lots but all too often went backwards. Missed a great chance to level with a first half header.

5. Sam Byram: 6/10

Wanted the ball lots but all too often went backwards. Missed a great chance to level with a first half header. | Gary Oakley/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Some nice footwork and passing. Got stuck in when he could. Wasn't able to give Leeds complete control of the midfield though.

6. Ao Tanaka: 7/10

Some nice footwork and passing. Got stuck in when he could. Wasn't able to give Leeds complete control of the midfield though. | Gary Oakley/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsGraham SmythPreston North End
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice