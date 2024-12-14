Leeds salvaged a late draw away to Preston after toiling for the majority of the match. Brad Potts’ opening goal was cancelled out by a Jack Whatmough own goal in the closing stages as the Lilywhites’ defender, under pressure from substitute Mateo Joseph, turned Dan James’ low cross into his own net.

United were far from their best on the road as has been the case in a number of away matches this season, but crucially did not leave empty-handed.

Here are the ratings.

1 . Illan Meslier: 5/10 At least partly culpable for the Preston opener. Didn't have too much else to do of real significance.

2 . Jayden Bogle: 5/10 Didn't do well enough to get back and prevent the opener. Some poor decisions and poor passes. Made a couple of big challenges, provided two lovely passes for James.

3 . Pascal Struijk: 6/10 Didn't deal with Osmajic well enough at all for the goal. Some good stuff in possession but some poor choices too. Kept Leeds going forward.

4 . Joe Rodon: 7/10 Wasn't at fault for the goal and didn't have too much to deal with defensively. Handled his defensive responsibilities well. A couple of poor passes.

5 . Sam Byram: 6/10 Wanted the ball lots but all too often went backwards. Missed a great chance to level with a first half header.