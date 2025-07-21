Ao Tanaka aims high and declares Leeds United 'need' in declaration after Manchester United friendly
Whites star Ao Tanaka is aiming higher on the back of Leeds United’s first pre-season friendly against Manchester United.
Tanaka enjoyed a fantastic first season at Leeds following his transfer from Fortuna Dusseldorf last summer, the Japanese international midfielder making 43 league appearances to help his team to promotion as Championship champions.
A completely different level of test now awaits Leeds and Tanaka in the midfielder’s second season at Elland Road as his team bid to buck the recent trend of newly-promoted teams going straight back down.
High standards
Ahead of the club’s Premier League return, Daniel Farke’s Whites took in their first pre-season friendly in Sweden on Saturday and showed promising signs in a goalless draw against last season’s Europa League finalists Manchester United.
Tanaka, though, already signalling his clear high standards, quickly declared that his team now need more as he saluted the return to action.
Taking to his Instagram page, Tanaka shared an action photograph together with a team photo snap along with the message: “Back to work. Need to more improve.”
