Leeds United sign Manchester City title winner on three-year deal
The Welsh youth international signs a three-year deal at Elland Road and will continue his development within the club's Thorp Arch academy.
Lienou was part of Man City's Under-18 Premier League North title win last season and has been capped at various different youth levels for Wales.
A club statement on Thursday, July 10 confirmed: "Leeds United are pleased to announce the signing of Jayden Lienou, who joins the club’s Academy from Manchester City.
"The left-back has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Whites, tying the 17-year-old down to 2028 as he now continues his development at Thorp Arch.
"A regular in City’s side that last season won the U18 Premier League North, Lienou has also represented Wales at youth level.
"Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Jayden to the club and we look forward to seeing his development at Thorp Arch."
Lienou's arrival follows the signing of fellow defender Louis Enahoro-Marcus on a two-year deal. The centre-back was recently released by Liverpool with whom he had spent the best part of a decade.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.