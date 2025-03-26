Isaac Schmidt returns to Leeds United from the March international break with a pair of international caps under his arm and a question mark over his club future.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite reiterating what he said about patiently waiting for a chance in an interview with Swiss outlet Blick during the break, a new comment made to broadcaster SRF has shed a little more doubt on Schmidt's Elland Road stay.

Signed in the summer to bolster Daniel Farke's full-back options, the 25-year-old has scarcely featured at all in the Championship. His seven substitute cameo appearances have amounted to a total of 25 minutes. He started both of the Whites' FA Cup games against Harrogate Town and Millwall but hasn't got onto the pitch in a league game since the turn of the year. Schmidt was one of a number of new additions described as 'interesting' players by Farke as he cited their lack of big-league experience in a denial of any suggestion that Leeds were title favourites. Others in that bracket included Ao Tanaka and Largie Ramazani, who have earned 2,671 and 721 league minutes respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schmidt's profile received a boost with a call-up for Switzerland that came as a surprise even to the player and he reports back to Thorp Arch this week having played 92 minutes across the two games against Northern Ireland and Luxembourg. The full-back started at Windsor Park in a 1-1 draw then came off the bench midway through the second half of Tuesday's win over Luxembourg.

Speaking ahead of his second appearance for his country, Schmidt admitted to SRF that he's not certain what the future holds but insisted he would continue to wait for an opportunity to play.

“After a year in which I barely played, I’m inevitably wondering what’s next," he said. "But I also have to consider the circumstances. The club officials have assured me that they are planning for me long-term. I just have to be patient and wait for my chance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comments follow an earlier interview with Blick, in which he said: "The club showed me clear prospects and made it clear to me that they see my potential as a regular starter. It takes time to establish yourself at a club like [Leeds]. I'm waiting for my chance."

Niggling injuries and illness have disrupted Schmidt's debut season at Elland Road, where he signed a four-year contract last summer after moving from FC St Gallen in his native country. A minor hernia operation kept him out of the squad for three games in November and he sat out the recent home win over Millwall due to feeling unwell. Farke included Schmidt in his matchday squad at Queens Park Rangers in the last game prior to the international break but kept his first-choice full-backs Jayden Bogle and Junior Firpo on the pitch for the duration as Leeds searched for a second half winner. Schmidt has also appeared in more attacking positions during a number of his cameos this season but the form of Daniel James and Manor Solomon is keeping even Willy Gnonto out of the starting line-up, with Ramazani also struggling to supplant the current starters.

As for Gnonto, Farke is expected to issue an update on the winger's availability when he sits down with the press on Thursday afternoon to preview the home game against Swansea City. The Italian limped out of an Under 21s international against Netherlands on Friday night with an ankle injury.