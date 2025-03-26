Leeds United transfer target keeping options open ahead of summer window admits head turned by January approach
Archer was the subject of Elland Road interest but was told he was staying at St. Mary's Stadium by new Saints boss Ivan Juric, despite a lack of starts, minutes and involvement under the Croatian who replaced Russell Martin earlier in the campaign.
The 23-year-old was signed last summer following Southampton's promotion but struggled to make an impact in the Premier League during the first-half of the season, in what has been, statistically, one of the poorest sides to compete in England's top flight.
Saints remain on nine points from 29 games and are destined for a return to the second tier.
Speaking to the Daily Echo, Archer said: "You have to stay professional. It's [playing in the Championship] not something that I'm thinking about. It's in the back of my mind.
"I think I've settled in again since the talks have been ongoing," he added, regarding January transfer noise. "I'm back in my headspace back in Southampton."
Archer reportedly came across non-commital on his Southampton future during the interview, casting doubt on whether he will be at St. Mary's next season.
Head coach Juric could leave at the end of the season, opening the door for a new man in charge to deem Archer's faculties necessary for a promotion push. While the Croatian has not preferred Archer from the start too often, he has praised the striker's professionalism and how he has dealt with limited game-time.
"It's nice to hear [what Juric said] but I think these are the things you should do regardless. I don't need someone to tell me I'm doing well as a professional," Archer added.
