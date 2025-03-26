Leeds United's January transfer target Cameron Archer says he is back in 'Southampton headspace' after an approach by the Whites during the winter window.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archer was the subject of Elland Road interest but was told he was staying at St. Mary's Stadium by new Saints boss Ivan Juric, despite a lack of starts, minutes and involvement under the Croatian who replaced Russell Martin earlier in the campaign.

The 23-year-old was signed last summer following Southampton's promotion but struggled to make an impact in the Premier League during the first-half of the season, in what has been, statistically, one of the poorest sides to compete in England's top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints remain on nine points from 29 games and are destined for a return to the second tier.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Archer said: "You have to stay professional. It's [playing in the Championship] not something that I'm thinking about. It's in the back of my mind.

"I think I've settled in again since the talks have been ongoing," he added, regarding January transfer noise. "I'm back in my headspace back in Southampton."

Archer reportedly came across non-commital on his Southampton future during the interview, casting doubt on whether he will be at St. Mary's next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Juric could leave at the end of the season, opening the door for a new man in charge to deem Archer's faculties necessary for a promotion push. While the Croatian has not preferred Archer from the start too often, he has praised the striker's professionalism and how he has dealt with limited game-time.

"It's nice to hear [what Juric said] but I think these are the things you should do regardless. I don't need someone to tell me I'm doing well as a professional," Archer added.