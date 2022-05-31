Fulham

Fulham won the Championship title and earned automatic promotion to the top flight.

The West London side are managed by Marco Silva, who has four seasons' worth of Premier League experience in charge of Everton, Hull City and Watford.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In their last encounter in September 2021, Leeds knocked the Cottagers out of the Carabao Cup with a 6-5 penalty shootout win after the game ended in a goalless stalemate.

The last time Fulham visited Elland Road, the Whites claimed a dramatic 4-3 Premier League win against a fellow newly-promoted side at the start of the 2020/2021 season.

The key Fulham player to look out for is goal-scoring machine Aleksandar Mitrović; after netting a ridiculous 43 times this season, the Serbian was crowned the EFL Player of the Season.

Fulham's top scorer Aleksandar Mitrović celebrates with the Championship trophy. Pic: Clive Rose.

For the away day, Leeds fans will travel nearly 200 miles to Craven Cottage, a small stadium which overlooks the river Thames with a capacity just shy of 20,000.

Bournemouth

With a points total of 88, Bournemouth placed second in the Championship this season and were automatically promoted.

The Dorset side are managed by Scott Parker, who guided Fulham to promotion via the play-offs in 2020 before his first managerial role came to an end as the London side were relegated from the Premier League the following season.

Bournemouth warm up at the Vitality Stadium. Pic: Mike Hewitt.

The sides haven't met since 2015, when Luke Murphy's first-half strike was enough to end United's winless run with a 1-0 over the Championship leaders Bournemouth.

The Cherries boasted the best defensive record in the second tier this season, in no small part due to talented young 'keeper Mark Travers, who had big shoes to fill following the departure of Aaron Ramsdale but stepped up to keep an impressive 19 clean sheets.

For the away day, Leeds fans will travel more than 250 miles to the South Coast where the Vitality Stadium seats just 11,379 fans.

Nottingham Forest

Brennan Johnson scored in both legs of Nottingham Forest's play-off semi-final win over Sheffield United. Pic: Michael Regan.

Nottingham Forest finished fourth in the Championship and beat Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town in the Play-Offs to secure their Premier League place.

The Midlands side are managed by Steve Cooper, who has no experiencing of managing in England's top flight. Leeds have faced a Cooper-led team twice - Swansea and United claimed a 1-0 win apiece during the Whites' promotion-winning season of 2019/2020.

The last time Leeds played Forest, the Reds claimed a 2-0 win on the Whites' road to promotion in February 2020, while Nottingham's most recent Elland Road visited ended in a 1-1 draw earlier that season.

Winner of the Championship Young Player of the year award, winger Brennan Johnson will be an attacking threat to watch out for at Elland Road next season, while his talented young teammates Djed Spence and James Garner are likely to return to their parent club after eye-catching loan spells in Nottingham.

For the away day, Leeds fans will travel 70 miles to a 30,000+ seater stadium on the bank of the River Trent - Forest's historic City Ground.