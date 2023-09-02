YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on the players’ performances in Saturday afternoon’s Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Whites were left frustrated at Elland Road in their final fixture before September’s international break, playing out a goalless draw with Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Xisco Munoz’s Owls came into Saturday’s fixture without a point on the board but left LS11 with a valuable one, having denied Leeds clear-cut opportunities throughout the afternoon.

New signings Djed Spence and Glen Kamara were brought on for their Leeds debuts late on but were unable to break the deadlock, meanwhile £12 million man Joel Piroe made his first appearance for the club at Elland Road.

Here is how the YEP rated each player’s individual performance in the 0-0 draw.

1 . Illan Meslier - 7 Made a couple of stops when he was needed but was a spectator for the most part (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

2 . Luke Ayling - 7 Had a big chance for a headed winner but sun might have got in his eyes. Performance was fine in both halves. Burst forward to try and create (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Caparros Photo Sales

3 . Joe Rodon - 6 Worked hard but like Struijk wasn't always completely in control of situations. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales