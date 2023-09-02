Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and gallery in Sheffield Wednesday stalemate as new man gets 5/10

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on the players’ performances in Saturday afternoon’s Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday.
By Graham Smyth
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 17:22 BST

The Whites were left frustrated at Elland Road in their final fixture before September’s international break, playing out a goalless draw with Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Xisco Munoz’s Owls came into Saturday’s fixture without a point on the board but left LS11 with a valuable one, having denied Leeds clear-cut opportunities throughout the afternoon.

New signings Djed Spence and Glen Kamara were brought on for their Leeds debuts late on but were unable to break the deadlock, meanwhile £12 million man Joel Piroe made his first appearance for the club at Elland Road.

Here is how the YEP rated each player’s individual performance in the 0-0 draw.

Made a couple of stops when he was needed but was a spectator for the most part (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

1. Illan Meslier - 7

Made a couple of stops when he was needed but was a spectator for the most part (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) Photo: David Rogers

Had a big chance for a headed winner but sun might have got in his eyes. Performance was fine in both halves. Burst forward to try and create (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

2. Luke Ayling - 7

Had a big chance for a headed winner but sun might have got in his eyes. Performance was fine in both halves. Burst forward to try and create (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Caparros

Worked hard but like Struijk wasn't always completely in control of situations. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

3. Joe Rodon - 6

Worked hard but like Struijk wasn't always completely in control of situations. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood

Wasn't entirely comfortable with Smith. Lots of good passing, a few not-so-good moments of distribution. (Pic: Tony Johnson)

4. Pascal Struijk - 6

Wasn't entirely comfortable with Smith. Lots of good passing, a few not-so-good moments of distribution. (Pic: Tony Johnson) Photo: Tony Johnson

