Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings and gallery in Sheffield Wednesday stalemate as new man gets 5/10
The Whites were left frustrated at Elland Road in their final fixture before September’s international break, playing out a goalless draw with Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.
Xisco Munoz’s Owls came into Saturday’s fixture without a point on the board but left LS11 with a valuable one, having denied Leeds clear-cut opportunities throughout the afternoon.
New signings Djed Spence and Glen Kamara were brought on for their Leeds debuts late on but were unable to break the deadlock, meanwhile £12 million man Joel Piroe made his first appearance for the club at Elland Road.
Here is how the YEP rated each player’s individual performance in the 0-0 draw.