Leeds have added 24-year-old full-back Rasmus Kristensen to Jesse Marsch's squad for a fee in the region of £10 million.

The stocky Dane has vast experience in European football, playing in Denmark, the Netherlands and Austria's top divisions as well as in the Europa League and Champions League.

He becomes the second FC Red Bull Salzburg player to join Leeds this window after Brenden Aaronson sealed a £25 million transfer in the days following United's win over Brentford.

Kristensen is currently with Denmark on international duty but has flown into Leeds to conduct his medical and sign a five-year deal at Elland Road.

Victor Orta's recruitment team are known to compile detailed dossiers and presentations when persuading players to join Leeds United - it is not outside the realms of possibility that their latest sales pitch looked a little something like the below.

Here is the good, the bad and what to expect from Leeds' newest addition based on his time at Salzburg, in particular the two seasons spent under Marsch.

Undefined: twitter

1. Rasmus Kristensen Leeds United NEW FACE: Rasmus Kristensen signs for the Whites (Image: Leeds United) Photo Sales

2. Counter-attacking threat We'll start with the positives - Kristensen is a very capable counter-attacking outlet and loves to support attacks in transition. Here, we see him hurtling forward through the centre of the pitch where he receives a pass and slots it under the goalkeeper (Image: InStat) Photo Sales

3. Attacking corners Kristensen scored three headers last season, two of which came from dead ball situations. Darting towards the front post, the Dane uses his 6ft 2in frame to head beyond the goalkeeper, this looping effort finding its way into the far corner of the net. (Image: InStat) Photo Sales

4. Threat from wide areas Perhaps Kristensen's best attacking attribute is his aggressive positioning in wide areas. Helped by Red Bull Salzburg's dominance in games, Kristensen was able to hold a high position on the right-hand side, where he was able to make diagonal runs into the penalty area, or swing crosses in. In this example, Kristensen's out-to-in run allows him to bear down on goal and find the back of the net. (Image: InStat) Photo: (Image: InStat) Photo Sales