Manchester United have put Leeds United defender Robin Koch on their shortlist of targets this summer, with talks already taking place over a proposed move, according to reports.

Koch has one season remaining on his contract at Elland Road after penning a four-year deal when he joined in the summer of 2020 following the Whites’ promotion.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany reports talks have taken place as the Red Devils look to add depth to their centre back options this summer. Erik ten Hag’s side finished third in the Premier League last season, as they qualified for the Champions League. They are reportedly looking to offload Harry Maguire this summer.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphaël Varane are the club’s first-choice centre-back pairing while a reported depature for Victor Lindelöf has been ruled out. Reports emerged from Germany earlier this week that Koch could leave Elland Road for free this summer due to a relegation clause in his contract.

The YEP reported on Tuesday that claim had been refuted by Leeds. It is possible for Koch to leave the club on loan this summer but the Whites would still have the ability to charge a loan fee and take him off the wage bill.

Koch is among a number of players expected to leave the club this summer as Leeds will instead fight to keep the likes of Willy Gnonto, Max Wober and star midfielder Tyler Adams at the club. Illan Meslier is another expected to depart. Marc Roca is another, with the midfielder appearing close to a return to Spain.

Koch has played 77 times for Leeds since arriving three years ago, with persistent injury problems hampering his time at Elland Road.