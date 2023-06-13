Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca is set to complete a loan move to Real Betis for the 2023-24 campaign, according to reports in Spain.

The 26-year-old joined the Whites last summer from Bayern Munich, having started his career in La Liga with Espanyol. He made his debut with the club’s reserve side before appearing for the senior side for the first time in 2016.

Mundo Deportivo report Roca’s priority since United’s relegation has been to return to Spain, and that Betis are imminently set to sign the player on loan.

Roca made 36 appearances for Leeds last season, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Betis have qualified for the Europa League after finishing sixth in La Liga last term.

Mundo Deportivo add there will be no loan fee attached to the move, with Betis agreeing to pay Roca’s wages which will take him off the Whites payroll for a season.

After 121 appearances for Espanyol , the Spaniard left his home nation in 2020 to join Bayern Munich. Of that move he reflected in March: “It was not an easy step for me, I had been at home all my life.”

He signed a four-year deal with Leeds last summer, which means he will have two years remaining on his Elland Road contract when his loan move ends. The Whites paid a reported £10m to sign the player.

A number of players have been linked with moves away from Leeds following their relegation to the Championship, with reports Junior Firpo is also being eyed by Betis this summer.

Betis are managed by ex-Real Madrid, Man City and West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini. He has been in charge since July 2020, winning 73 of his 148 matches in charge.