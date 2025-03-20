Leeds United man on long-term contract admits his future lies away from Elland Road

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison hopes to continue his top-level career away from Elland Road by remaining at loan club Everton beyond the end of this season.

Harrison, 28, has spent the past two seasons at Goodison Park after exercising a relegation loan clause in his freshly-signed Leeds contract back in 2023.

As the Whites went down to the Championship, Harrison was one of several first-team players with such facilities in their United deals who sought a new challenge elsewhere, many of whom stayed in top European divisions, as opposed to England's second tier.

Ahead of this summer, Harrison has spoken to Everton's club media, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, outlining his wish to remain at the Merseyside club, whilst reiterating a long-held ambition to break into the England squad.

The 28-year-old has recently returned to the fore under new Everton manager David Moyes but has struggled to materially impact the Toffees' results with goals and assists, which had been a staple throughout his Premier League career.

“On a personal level it's been difficult and frustrating so far this season because I always want to be at my best and when you're doing absolutely everything you can but it's still not coming off, that can be really frustrating for everyone, myself and the fans," he said.

"I've been trying to understand those frustrations and trying to do something about it in different ways. I'm the type of player to always keep fighting, always keep trying to find ways to navigate through tough situations, and, ultimately, I know I'll come out on the other side.”

Harrison has made 25 Premier League appearances this season, scoring once in the process. He remains contracted at Leeds until the summer of 2028 but is unlikely to return to Elland Road to see out the rest of his deal, which means a permanent move may be sought in the next transfer window.

Amid interest from Major League Soccer in the United States where Harrison broke through with New York City FC, the winger has outlined his intention to remain among England's elite, by extending his time with the Toffees.

"Some people might say, 'You're maybe getting on a bit in your career', or something, but I still have a goal I've always had, that is to get into the England squad and be part of a top team in the Premier League, and hopefully I can do that with Everton.

“I think with new ownership, new manager, and going to an amazing new stadium next season, this is somewhere I want to be. It would be exciting to be part of a bigger picture and help a club get from where we have been for the past couple of years to fighting for European football again, and then even more in the way of silverware," the Everton loanee added.