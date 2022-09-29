Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has said teammate Brenden Aaronson is a ‘more aggressive’ player than him.

The USA international pair both made the move to Elland Road over the summer. They worked under Jesse Marsch at RB Salzburg and have adapted well to life in the Premier League so far.

Adams, 23, has made six league appearances so far in this campaign. Speaking on YouTube to the official channel of the Premier League, he has said: “Me and Brenden are very close. We have chemistry on the field but we’ve been friends off the field now for quite a while.”

When reviewing his FIFA 23 rating compared to his fellow American, he said: “Brenden is not faster than me. If you watch any game he’s never outrunning me. It’s just not happening. For sure, the aggression [is important in this team]. You know, Brenden will probably say I’m aggressive but he’s definitely a more aggressive person than me. But physically wise, I mean I don’t go to the gym too much so I can’t complain about that.”

Both Adams and Aaronson will be looking forward to representing USA at the World Cup in Qatar this winter. They will be taking on England in the group along with Iran and Wales.