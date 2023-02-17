The England forward battled injuries throughout Marsch’s time in West Yorkshire and has revealed in a conversation with the BBC that he was never fully fit under the American, but does not imply the recently-departed head coach bears any blame for that. Bamford has struggled with persistent injury issues since Marcelo Bielsa’s time at the club, missing large parts of the past 18 months.

Leeds’ No. 9 is back on the goals trail and most recently made appearances in three separate fixtures in the space of a week, for the first time since the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

“It's a tough one really, because I was never really fully fit under him,” Bamford says, reflecting on Marsch’s exit. “I texted him obviously after we had the news and said pretty much that, but like I felt: ‘Sorry, because you've never had me fully fit’. I just wished him well and stuff.

Jesse Marsch speaks to Patrick Bamford at Elland Road (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"I actually got on well with him – the thing that annoyed [me] after the Forest game, everyone turned what I said, as if I was having a go at his tactics.

“Actually what I'd said was exactly what he told us to do. We just weren't doing it. And I was being more kinda like self deprecating toward my performance. I couldn’t find the answers [on the day].”

Bamford’s post-match interview in Marsch’s final game as Leeds boss was misconstrued, he says. What came to be perceived as a critique of Marsch’s tactics was in fact a criticism of his own performance, according to the 29-year-old.

"That was down to me, it wasn’t anything to do with Jesse, contrary to the last few things in the press,” Bamford adds.

"Sometimes things don’t work out for whatever reasons as a team. Obviously it was sad to see him go. And sad that it ended that way for him but we wish him well, wherever he goes next,” the striker finished.