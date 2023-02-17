Bamford joined the Clarets on loan in 2016 but made just six league appearances under Sean Dyche, failing to score during his time at Turf Moor. The pair clashed as Bamford struggled to settle and was subsequently recalled from his loan by parent club Chelsea in January 2017.

"Dyche said that because I had come through at Chelsea, and because of the way I had been brought up, I had never had to work for anything,” Bamford said in a 2017 interview.

"My background is irrelevant and I didn't even come through at Chelsea. I started at Nottingham Forest cleaning toilets and scrubbing the shower floors.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford on February 08, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

"So saying I didn't want it enough was upsetting. I went home every night wondering how to get in the Burnley team. It was: 'You've been brought up nicely, had everything handed to you'. Is that what people think just because I went to private school and played instruments?"

Ahead of this weekend’s fixture between Leeds and Everton, Bamford is in line to feature from the start against Dyche’s Toffees – but the 29-year-old insists he does not see the former Burnley boss’ presence as added motivation.

Speaking to the BBC, Bamford said: “I wouldn't say extra motivation. I mean, obviously, the time I had with Sean Dyche was a long time ago now. It's one of them where I don't really hold grudges on things from years ago, just carry on with what's going on in the present time.